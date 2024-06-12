Kuwait fire: 10 Indians among 41 killed, 50 injured in Mangaf building fire

At least 41 people have been killed and 50 injured in a building fire in Kuwait early on Wednesday, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. Ten Indians were among the killed.

At least 41 people have been killed and 50 injured in a building fire in Kuwait early on Wednesday, state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported. 5 Malayalis among 10 Indians killed.

The blaze started early Wednesday morning and quickly spread through the building, trapping many inside. It was reported to authorities at 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT).

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said that 41 people were killed in the incident, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Onmanorama — a daily online news portal—claimed that ten Indians were among those killed in the fire. The building reportedly housed around 195 labourers, including workers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The report claimed that the casualties included 10 Indians: Two Keralites, one from Tamil Nadu, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Among the 12 placed under intensive care, five are from Kerala.

According to Onmanorama, the building belongs to the NBTC group owned by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and wished early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Jaishankar said the Indian ambassador has gone to the camp and will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," Jaishankar said

Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard" Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said that Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika has visited the tragic fire incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation, and the embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health care.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246 and requested all concerned to connect over this helpline for updates.

