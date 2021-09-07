Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India from today

Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India from today1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but without giving a time frame for implementation.
Kuwait will resume direct commercial flights with India on Tuesday, the Gulf country's civil aviation authority said on Monday.
The decision to resume flights was first announced last month but without giving a time frame for implementation, reports Reuters.
The Gulf state had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid covid surge.
Last month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August. While restrictions on travel from India to UAE are still in place, those Indians who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated, at least 14 days prior to the travel -- are included in the exempted category.
