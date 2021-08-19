Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the COVID-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday, reported news agency Reuters. The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The Gulf state had suspended commercial flights from several countries including India on the advice of health authorities amid covid surge. All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation had said in April.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August. While restrictions on travel from India to UAE are still in place, those Indians who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated, at least 14 days prior to the travel -- are included in the exempted category.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.

International flights from India to Dubai were suspended on 22 April when the second wave of Covid-19 was raging across the country. However, transportation of passengers from the gulf country to India was allowed.

