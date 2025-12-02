Kuwait–Hyderabad IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

Advertisement

An IndiGo flight operating on the Kuwait–Hyderabad route made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received, news agency ANI reported. Authorities have initiated security checks, and further details are awaited.

According to News18, authorities classified the threat as credible after Hyderabad airport received a detailed warning email. Following the alert, the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai, where it was taken to an isolation bay for thorough checks.

All precautionary protocols were activated, with security personnel and emergency teams positioned on standby as officials closely monitored the situation.

More details are awaited on the Kuwait-Hyderabad flight that landed in Mumbai after a human bomb scare.

Bomb scare at Thane school triggers panic, turns out to be hoax A private school in Mira Road area of Thane district received a bomb blast threat on Monday morning, prompting the police to launch a search for any suspicious object, which turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The school's office received an email at around 6.30 AM stating that the school would be blown up by a bomb planted on its premises.

School authorities alerted the local police, who rushed to the spot, a Kashimira police station official said.

He said a thorough search by the bomb detection and disposal squad revealed it was a hoax threat.

Police personnel were deployed on the premises, and school sessions were allowed to continue.