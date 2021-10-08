OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CEA Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure, to head back to academia
Following the completion of his three-year tenure, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post. Subramanian said he has decided to return back to academia.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," Subramanian said in a statement.

The Centre is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had left the role.

Arvind Subramanian had stepped down before the end of his term citing “pressing family commitments".

Notably, the outgoing CEA KV Subramanian is a prominent name in the Indian banking sector.

He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management

Along with his CEA role, Subramanian also serves as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Subramanian holds a PhD from the prestigious financial economics institute University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

