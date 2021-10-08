1 min read.Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 06:11 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has announced that he is stepping down from the post after completing his three-year tenure
Listen to this article
Following the completion of his three-year tenure, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post. Subramanian said he has decided to return back to academia.
"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," Subramanian said in a statement.
The Centre is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.
Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had left the role.
Arvind Subramanian had stepped down before the end of his term citing “pressing family commitments".
Notably, the outgoing CEA KV Subramanian is a prominent name in the Indian banking sector.
He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management