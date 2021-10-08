Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CEA Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure, to head back to academia

CEA Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure, to head back to academia

Premium
KV Subramanian.
1 min read . 06:11 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian has announced that he is stepping down from the post after completing his three-year tenure

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following the completion of his three-year tenure, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post. Subramanian said he has decided to return back to academia.

Following the completion of his three-year tenure, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post. Subramanian said he has decided to return back to academia.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," Subramanian said in a statement.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India," Subramanian said in a statement.

The Centre is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.

The Centre is yet to announce Subramanian's successor.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had left the role.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian had left the role.

Arvind Subramanian had stepped down before the end of his term citing “pressing family commitments".

Arvind Subramanian had stepped down before the end of his term citing “pressing family commitments".

Notably, the outgoing CEA KV Subramanian is a prominent name in the Indian banking sector.

Notably, the outgoing CEA KV Subramanian is a prominent name in the Indian banking sector.

He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh congratulates Tata Group on winni ...

Premium

Application process for Ayurveda drug manufacturing lic ...

Premium

RBI refers two Srei group companies to Kolkata NCLT

Premium

Do away with NTBs, curb misuse of FTAs: Trade minister ...

He has served on the expert committee on governance of banks for The Reserve Bank of India. He has previously served as a member of the Board of Directors at Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Bank Management

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh congratulates Tata Group on winni ...

Premium

Application process for Ayurveda drug manufacturing lic ...

Premium

RBI refers two Srei group companies to Kolkata NCLT

Premium

Do away with NTBs, curb misuse of FTAs: Trade minister ...

Along with his CEA role, Subramanian also serves as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Along with his CEA role, Subramanian also serves as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Subramanian holds a PhD from the prestigious financial economics institute University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Subramanian holds a PhD from the prestigious financial economics institute University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!