KVIC disburses ₹100.55 cr margin money subsidy to 1463 beneficiaries under PMEGP scheme
Under the scheme, an entrepreneur can set up a unit at a cost of up to ₹50 lakh in the manufacturing sector and up to ₹20 lakh in the services sector
New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman Manoj Kumar on Wednesday distributed margin money subsidy of Rs. 100.55 crore to 1,463 beneficiaries of the western Region (Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra-Nagar Haveli) against the sanctioned loan of ₹304.65 crore under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme.
