KVIC disburses 100.55 cr margin money subsidy to 1463 beneficiaries under PMEGP scheme

Under the scheme, an entrepreneur can set up a unit at a cost of up to ₹50 lakh in the manufacturing sector and up to ₹20 lakh in the services sector. “For the establishment of these units, 15% to 25% of the entire project cost is provided to the beneficiaries in urban areas and 25% to 35% in rural areas as grant by the Government of India. Along with this, free entrepreneurship development training is also provided to the beneficiaries after loan approval to make them established entrepreneurs," Kumar said.