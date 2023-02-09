New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it has hiked the wages of workers from ₹7.50 per hank to ₹10 per hank, effective 1 April 2023. This will increase the monthly income of artisans by around 33% and bring 10% increase in the wages of weavers.

“Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the chairmanship of Manoj Kumar, took a historic decision to increase the wages from Rs.7.50 per hank to Rs.10 per hank for income generation, which would increase the monthly income of artisans by around 33% and 10 % increase in the wages of weavers," the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said in a statement.

Kumar said that in the financial year 2021-2022, Khadi and Village Industries produced products worth ₹84,290 crore, with sales at ₹115,415 crore.

“This year on 2 October, CP Outlet of Khadi India has set a new record of khadi sales in a single day of ₹1.34 crore. The credit for which goes to the clarion call made by our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the country to buy khadi and for lakhs of artisans and Khadi workers engaged in Khadi production and sales work, who working tirelessly," he said.

To encourage Khadi workers at village level, and to increase khadi production, resulting in a strong rural economy by creating optimum employment, KVIC had organised series of KhadiSamvad in the last few months with workers, institutions and organisations.

He said that during the ‘KhadiSamvad’, he found that the spinners and weavers of Khadi sector have made a special contribution in increasing the production of khadi and the demand for increasing their remuneration has been pending for decades.

“This demand was taken up seriously and which was taken up in 694thmeeing of KVIC where under his chairman ship a decision was taken to revise the wages by 33% to increase their income and to attract more countrymen towards khadi," it added.