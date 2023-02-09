KVIC hikes wages of workers by ₹2.50 per hank
In the financial year 2021-2022, Khadi and Village Industries produced products worth ₹84,290 crore, with sales at ₹115,415 crore.
New Delhi: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it has hiked the wages of workers from ₹7.50 per hank to ₹10 per hank, effective 1 April 2023. This will increase the monthly income of artisans by around 33% and bring 10% increase in the wages of weavers.
