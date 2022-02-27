KVIC Chairman Shri Saxena said the bamboo waste can be best utilized by making “Bamboo Charcoal" which, though, has a very limited use within the domestic market but it is hugely in demand in the international market. However, the Indian bamboo industry is not able to tap the opportunity due to its “export prohibition". Considering the repeated requests of the industry, KVIC has requested the government to consider lifting the export restriction on bamboo charcoal. He said this would not only enable the industry to exploit huge global demand but also enhance the profitability of existing KVIC units by proper utilisation of bamboo waste and thus contribute to the PM’s vision of “Waste to Wealth.