KVIC registers record single-day khadi sales

Earlier, the highest single day sales figure stood at ₹1.29 crore, recorded on 30 October 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions urged people to buy products from KVIC
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) registered khadi sales worth ₹1.34 crore at its Connaught Place outlet in the national capital on 2 October. At ₹1.34 crore, it was the highest ever single-day sales.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) registered khadi sales worth ₹1.34 crore at its Connaught Place outlet in the national capital on 2 October. At ₹1.34 crore, it was the highest ever single-day sales.
Earlier, the highest single day sales figure stood at ₹1.29 crore, recorded on 30 October 2021.
Earlier, the highest single day sales figure stood at ₹1.29 crore, recorded on 30 October 2021.
“The increased sales of Khadi are because of the continuous backing of the Prime Minister. Due to his appeal, a large number of people, especially the youth are inclined to buy Khadi," said Manoj Kumar, chairman, KVIC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The increased sales of Khadi are because of the continuous backing of the Prime Minister. Due to his appeal, a large number of people, especially the youth are inclined to buy Khadi," said Manoj Kumar, chairman, KVIC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions urged people to buy products from KVIC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions urged people to buy products from KVIC.
“The khadi sector was at a stagnation pace in 2014. After the new government, there has been tremendous growth in the sale of khadi. Since October 2016, the one-day sales at khadi India’s flagship outlet in CP, New Delhi have crossed ₹1 crore mark on several occasions," the ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said.
“The khadi sector was at a stagnation pace in 2014. After the new government, there has been tremendous growth in the sale of khadi. Since October 2016, the one-day sales at khadi India’s flagship outlet in CP, New Delhi have crossed ₹1 crore mark on several occasions," the ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises said.