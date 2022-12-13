KVIC signs pact with Assam Rifles to supply kachhi ghani mustard oil

New Delhi: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Rifles to supply 458 quintals of mustard oil worth about Rs. 2.71 crores during 2022-23.
The development comes in wake of the instructions of home minister Amit Shah to the paramilitary forces, to encourage local products in a bid to support the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also made it mandatory to sell only ‘swadeshi’ products through the CAPF canteens across India.
“The expressed mustard oil will be packed in 15 kg square ISI marked tin conforming to BIS specification No IS: 10325-2000 and 01 litre pet bottle as per the specification of BIS/FSSAI norms as applicable in PAN India," said the Ministry of MSME.
Supply will be provisioned by KVIC within 45 days from the date of issue of supply order by Assam Rifles. Stores are required to be dispatched by road/rail transport only up to five destinations, Shillong, Dimapur, Mantripukhri (Imphal), Silchar and Jorhat, all MGARs locations of Assam Rifles on freight paid basis.
“The quality of mustard oil will be checked at consignee’s door step by a board of officers detailed by the DG, Assam Rifles. Mustard oil proposed to be supplied will carry shelf life of approx. nine (09) months from the date of supply at Assam Rifles for soundness, wholesomeness and fitness for human consumption," the ministry added.
KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, thanked the Home Minister for his initiative and said this is for the second time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material. “This was a major step towards creating sustainable local employment in these times."
The KVIC and Assam Rifles have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further.
