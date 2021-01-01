OPEN APP
KVIC unveils e-commerce portal for khadi, village industry products
1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The portal is the first-of-its-kind government online shopping platform to boost rural economy

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has unveiled an e-commerce portal — eKhadiIndia.com. Over 50,000 products, ranging from apparel to home decor, will be available on its newly launched platform.

The portal is the first-of-its-kind government online shopping platform to boost rural economy and become self-sustainable, said Vinai Kumar Saxena, KVIC chairman. "There has been a steady rise in demands for khadi and village industries products over the past few years, with 2018-19 alone witnessing the surge of 25 per cent," he said.

While inaugurating the platform, A K Sharma said, "The portal will fulfil the customer needs and supply the products at their doorsteps."

"For the past few months, we have been pushing all limits to create an ecosystem for withstanding the challenges of COVID-19. The e-commerce portal of KVIC is the result of our persistent work in that direction," he stated.

The move is mainly intended to make natural Khadi India products easily accessible to the new-generation consumers, Saxena added.

The products range from apparel, grocery, cosmetics, home décor, health and wellness products, essentials and gifts. The uthentic khadi trade mark products will be available only through this portal, KVIC said.

