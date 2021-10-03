Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Khadi Village Industries Commissions (KVIC) for inaugurating world’s largest Khadi National Flag in Leh as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, the flag made of Khadi cloth was displayed at a height of 225 feet and 150 feet width in Leh, Ladakh as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi called it a 'unique tribute' to Mahatma Gandhi. He also encouraged the countrymen to make Khadi, handicraft products a part of their lives and strengthen the resolve to build a self-reliant India.

"This is a unique tribute to respected Bapu, whose passion towards Khadi is widely known. This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi tweeted.

This festive season, do consider making Khadi and handicraft products a part of your lives and strengthen the resolve to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/1VPAlfYeMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2021

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Saturday inaugurated in the Union territory a national flag made up of Khadi cloth, the largest such national flag in the world.

The 225 feet long and 150 feet wide flag that weighs over 1,400 kg was unveiled on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sharing the pictures, the commission said: "KVIC pays highest tribute to #MahatmaGandhi with world’s largest Khadi National Flag (At a height of 225 feet and 150 feet width) displayed in Leh, Ladakh. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

