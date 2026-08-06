'Kya bolti public': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke announces nationwide campaign to understand people's issues

A day after announcing that the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) would continue as a public pressure group, founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday announced a nationwide 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign to interact with people and understand their concerns, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the CJP's two-day core committee meeting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke said the campaign would seek public feedback on the country's current situation and the issues affecting people.

"During the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, we will get to know what people think of the present situation in the country and what the issues they face are," he said.

The campaign is expected to be part of the organisation's broader outreach programme focused on youth engagement, transparency and institutional reforms.

Education, unemployment among key issues "Education reform will be our first issue that we are going to take up. We believe education has become unaffordable in the country. Annual fees are in the range of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh for Class 1, over and above the donation money," he said.

Dipke said CJP would continue to focus on education reforms and unemployment, describing joblessness as a major national concern.

"Unemployment is a major problem; we will make it a nationwide issue. We will work on education reforms. Education has remained unaffordable since schooling. Education is used for making profits. But we want to change it," he said.

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Credits protest for minister's resignation Calling the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan the biggest achievement of the student-led protests over the NEET paper leak, Dipke said the movement had encouraged people to speak out.

"The fear which this government created in the last 10-12 years in the minds of people has now ended. People will now come onto the streets," he said.

Dipke said the organisation would function in line with the vision of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, adding that its ideology was rooted in the Constitution of India.

Support for student protests The CJP founder also expressed support for students protesting over alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand and said members of the organisation could visit the state if required.

He said resolutions adopted during the core committee meeting would guide the organisation's future activities, including strengthening its grassroots network across states and expanding its youth outreach initiatives.

CJP to remain a pressure group Dipke said the organisation had decided not to enter electoral politics for now, arguing that India currently needs a citizens' movement rather than another political party, according to ANI.

"For now, CJP will be a pressure group because what India needs right now is a pressure group," he said on Wednesday.

He claimed public confidence in institutions, including the political system, judiciary, media and Election Commission, had eroded and said the organisation aimed to restore accountability through public mobilisation.