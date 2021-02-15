KYC holds up EPF interest for 4 mn

This has put the spotlight on EPFO, which has been in the news for the delay in interest payment for 2019-20 even before this KYC problem. In 2020, the fund manager delayed the sale of some of its equity investments to pay the announced 8.5% interest for 2019-20 as the stock market fell as a result of the imposition of the lockdown amid the pandemic. EPFO had said it would credit the 2019-20 interest by 31 December, and the labour ministry announced the credit in the last week of December.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}