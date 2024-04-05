'KYC is a problem crying to be fixed', laments Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO expresses concern over new KYC rules disadvantaging new players, calling it a 'strange rule' from KRAs.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta on Thursday said the latest mutual fund KYC rules have put new MF players at a “major disadvantage". The Securities and Exchange Board of India has made KYC formalities mandatory for investors before investing in MF schemes. The rule has come into effect from April 1.