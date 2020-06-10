Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday ordered hospitals to display the availability of beds, charges for room and beds along with contact details on an LED board outside the hospital. The order to increase transparency comes as Delhi is battling a challenge with patients being denied entry in hospitals.

The move comes a week after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government launched a mobile application to give live status of the beds and ventilators available in various hospitals. However, several reports of patients unable to get admission in hospitals still continue to come. The government said in the last week nearly 1,300 patients have been admitted for covid treatment.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government faced a big challenge to ensure enough infrastructure to tackle the growing number of covid-19 cases.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday said the total number of cases in Delhi could rise to 100,000 by 30 June and 550,000 by the end of July. This put the spotlight back on expanding the total number of hospital beds in the national capital. Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July-end, according to estimates, compared to the existing 9,300 beds.

“The SDMA meeting has shown that covid will rapidly spread over the coming days in Delhi. This is a big challenge. We need to ensure the guidelines of social distancing is followed. This also needs to be converted into a people’s movement," Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, the AAP-led Delhi government had passed an order to reserve beds in state government and private hospitals only for Delhi residents. However, on Monday, Baijal overruled the decision.

