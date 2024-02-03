Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred Bharat Ratna. PM Modi also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour."

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further praised the veteran leader and said he distinguished himself as India's Home Minister and I&B Minister. “His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

He said Advani's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics.

He said Advani's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics.

"He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," PM Modi said.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani through the years had served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

As confirmed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has 'never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation'.

Since being posted, netizens expressed their happiness over the announcement in the comment box. “Well deserved, life long service. Everyone must read Advani ji's book My Country, My Life," one user said.

"Indeed Sir, Yours and Advaniji bond is awesome and like a गुरु शिष्य relationship. His contribution to India's growth is monumental. He is respected all across India for his vision and intellect. His role in building and strengthening the BJP is unparalleled," another user commented.

"What a day !! Bharat Ratna For @LKAdvaniBJP_#BharatRatna for #LalKrishnaAdvani ji PM Modi love and respect Advani ji. Thank you @narendramodiji for honoring our hero...," the third user reacted.

