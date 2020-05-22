L’Oréal releases safety guidelines for salons in India

NEW DELHI : L’Oréal India on Friday announced that it has developed a support guide for Indian salons outlining hygiene and operating guidelines for when businesses are able to reopen. According to MHA guidelines, salons and spas are allowed to open across red, orange and green zones with individual state government approval.

L’Oréal said it will also help hairdressers exceed the usual salon safety and sanitary measures, to keep themselves and clients safe by supplying masks, hand sanitizers alongside the new operating guidelines.

The ‘Back to Business’ hygiene and safety guide, will be distributed to its 45,000-strong salon network and over 1,70,000 hair dressers, ahead of lockdown restrictions being lifted. The support guide includes post-lockdown advice around ensuring the safety and well-being of customers and employees; safer operating procedures; including hand cleansing, tool disinfecting, salon routing, pre-booking, reorganisation of salons to space out appointments and electronic payment, all to ensure the social distancing requirements.

Amit Jain, managing director, L’Oréal India said “The hairdressing industry is a key source of employment and it is important hair salons get back to business safely, once lockdown restrictions are lifted. The past few months have provided us with even greater awareness of the importance of our hairdressers and the demand from consumers for hair salons reopening is high."

These guidelines are now available to all hairdressers or salon partners of L’Oréal Professional product brands - L'Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase and Cheryl’s Cosmeceuticals.

The company said it has conducted over 4,250 e-training sessions for 50,000 hairdressers and beauticians in this period. L’Oréal also announced a credit extension for all its distributors and direct salon partners for the period of the lockdown.

D. P. Sharma, director, Professional Products Division, said, "We are strongly mobilised to help our salon partners navigate these challenging times, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety of consumers, our partner salons and their employees. We are committed, now more than ever, to our role as partner and advocate of the hair dressing industry and will continue to work tirelessly to lessen the impact of this crisis on them."

There are around 70 lakh jobs of skill-based professionals, mostly hailing from weaker sections of the society, at stake in the beauty and wellness industry due to lockdown.

