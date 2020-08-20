Home >News >India >L&T Finance Holdings gains 4% on 200-crore fund raise plan

MUMBAI: Shares of L&T Finance Holdings gained as much as 4.2% to hit 70 on the BSE in Thursday's session so far after its committee of directors approved raising of 200 crore through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

At 1:55 pm, L&T Finance was trading at 69.10 up nearly 3% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 1% to 38215.11.

The committee of directors of L&T Finance Holdings on Wednesday approved the offer and issuance of up to 2,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of 10 lakh at par aggregating to nominal amount of up to 200 crore on a private placement basis at the coupon/interest rate of 8% per annum payable annually.

The NCDs will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the tenure of the NCDs shall be 1095 days. NCDs will be redeemed at par on 28 August 2023.

L&T Finance Holdings' consolidated net profit tanked 73.2% to 147.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 June against 549.42 crore for the same quarter last year. Total income slipped 1.8% to 3,623.14 crore in Q1 June 2020 over 3689.50 crore in Q1 June 2019.

