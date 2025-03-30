L2 Empuraan row: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls ’hate campaign’ deeply disturbing. Here’ why

L2 Empuran Row: Amid a row over the Malayalam movie 'L2 Empuraan', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday strongly condemned the Sangh Parivar for unleashing “communal hate campaign” against the Mohanlal-starrer movie. The Kerala CM called it ‘deeply disturbing’.

The Sangh Parivar leaders are angered about the film because it referenced "one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen," said the Kerala CM.

The film L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has been embroiled in controversy due to its depiction of sensitive political issues, including references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which have been criticized by Hindutva groups.

Despite the controversy, L2: Empuraan has achieved box office success, earning over ₹45 crore in its first three days.

What did CM Pinarayi Vijayan say on L2: Empuran? In a post on social media platform X, Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The communal hate campaign against #Empuraan and its creators is deeply disturbing. This is yet another example of a growing pattern where coercion and intimidation are used to silence dissent - tactics that have always been hallmarks of authoritarianism.”

“Undermining creative freedom through fear and threats strikes at the very core of democracy. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right; we must stand united to defend it,” he added.

On Facebook, Vijayan wrote in Malayalam: "I saw the film Empuran, which is leading the Malayalam film industry to new heights. I saw the film at a time when the Sangh Parivar is unleashing communalism through widespread hate campaigns against the film, its actors and crew."

"The fact that the film references one of the most brutal genocides the country has ever seen has angered the Sangh Parivar, its planners. Not only the followers, but even leaders of the BJP and RSS are raising public threats."

The Kerala chief minister further said that violent calls to destroy and ban artwork and artists are the latest manifestations of fascist attitudes.

"There have even been reports that the producers are being forced to re-censor and edit the film under this pressure. This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is worrying. It is not a good thing for democracy for communalists to destroy a work of art and viciously attack artists just because it has taken a stand against communalism and depicted its horror," he added.

What is the controversy around L2: Empuran? 'Empuraan' was released in theatres on March 27. The film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, sparked controversy due to its portrayal of sensitive political issues, particularly references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, which Hindutva groups claim malign their ideology and promote an "anti-national" agenda.

The backlash, especially from right-wing social media and Hindu organizations in Kerala, accused the film of misrepresenting their faith, leading to calls for a boycott

According to media reports, 17 scenes, including those featuring riot sequences and depictions of violence against women, will be edited out.

In a statement on Sunday, Mohanlal said certain aspects of the film had caused distress to some of his fans and assured that the production team had decided to remove such references.

"I have come to know that some political and social themes that were included in the unveiling of Empuran, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused considerable distress among many of my loved ones," the actor wrote in a Facebook post.