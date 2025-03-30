L2: Empuraan row: ‘None of my movies harbour hatred towards any religion,’ actor Mohanlal apologises to fans

Actor Mohanlal expressed regret over the backlash from his film L2 Empuraan, particularly for its references to the Gujarat riots. The production team will remove contentious elements, making 17 edits to the film following public outcry and criticism.

Livemint
Updated30 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Advertisement
‘L2: Empuraan’: Mohanlal has apologized for the controversy surrounding his film L2 Empuraan, expressing regret for the distress caused to fans. (Representative Image)

Actor Mohanlal on Sunday has apologised amid the controversy surrounding his latest film, L2 Empuraan, expressing regret for the “mental pain” caused to his fans. He stated that the film's production team had decided to remove the controversial references that sparked outrage, particularly regarding mentions of the Gujarat riots.

Also Read: ‘L2: Empuraan’ opens to packed theatres, but Mohanlal-starrer movie is under political fire. Here’s why

According to the movie production team, 17 changes are likely to be made, including edits to riot sequences and scenes relating to violence against women. The movie was released in theatres on March 27, ANI reported.. Empuraan has become the first Malayalam film to register a worldwide opening gross of 80 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘L2: Empuraan’ review: Making movie violence count

"I have learnt that some of the political-social themes that have emerged in the expression of the movie 'Empuraan, ' the second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, have caused a lot of disappointment to many of my lovers. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my movies harbour hatred towards any political movement, idea or religion," Mohanlal said in the Facebook post, as reported by NDTV.

“Therefore, I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the mental pain caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility lies with all of us who worked behind the film, we have decided together to compulsorily remove such parts from the movie,” he added.

Advertisement

Political reactions

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday made it clear that he won't watch Mohanlal-starrer, 'L2: Empuraan' and said any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.

The BJP leader said in a social media post that he was disappointed by this sort of movie-making.

Also Read: Zakia Jafri, the face of legal battle in Gujarat riots cases, dies. All you need to know

"I had watched Lucifer and had liked it. I had said that I would watch the movie Empuraan when I heard it was a sequel to Lucifer," he said in a FB post.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday extended their whole-hearted support to the makers of the Empuraan movie and accused Sangh Parivar of distorting history.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mohanlal faces heat after Sabarimala puja for Mammootty on ’Empuraan’ eve. Javed Akhtar weighs in. What is the row?

In an FB post, Satheesan alleged that the Sangh Parivar believes that freedom of expression means freedom of things being created in their favour. "Their agenda is to celebrate such flawed works," he charged, PTI reported.

Stating that cinema is the creation of a group of artists, he said modifying the content of a work of art by threatening, insulting and humiliating through social media is not a success.

Directed by Prithviraj, L2: Empuraan—the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy—has sparked intense debate due to its critique of right-wing politics and subtle references to the Gujarat riots.

On the film’s opening day, the Sangh Parivar strongly criticised it on social media, while the Congress and some Left-wing groups praised the movie for depicting right-wing politics in a negative light.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaL2: Empuraan row: ‘None of my movies harbour hatred towards any religion,’ actor Mohanlal apologises to fans
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App