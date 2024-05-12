La Nina conditions favourable, may form in June-August, says US weather agency
The oscillation between El Nino and La Nina is not only important for farmers in India, but globally. It is also significant because it brings above normal rainfall, causing a flood-like situation during the four-month monsoon season that begins in June
New Delhi: El Niño, which began in June 2023, resulting in insufficient rainfall in India, and leading to water scarcity in some regions, besides droughts and prolonged dry periods across Asia is likely to transition to El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral next month and the cooler phase, or La Niña, as early as in June-August or by July-September, said the Climate Prediction Centre of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US.