La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says…
A year after suffering from weak and uneven monsoon, India is likely to witness abundent rainfall during the season in 2024. According to the IMD, the impact of El Nino will fade away, and La Nina conditions likely to be set in by the second half of the monsoon season
India is likely to embrace abundant rainfall during monsoon this year, under the reduced influence of El-Nino and significant La-Nina conditions in the pacifict region after May, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message