Raksha Bandhan's lifetime collection may be comparable to Laal Singh Chaddha in the long run even though both movies may seem to have similar results on the verdict front. Few people would have imagined that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan would end up with comparable numbers. The trailers of both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews. While some found it audacious to do a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks classic, some considered it unacceptable to see a lenient view on issues like dowry in Akshay Kumar’s movie.