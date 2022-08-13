Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar alumnus Advait Chandan.
Raksha Bandhan is directed by Tanu Weds Manu alumnus Aanand L. Rai.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On its second day in theatres, the official remake of Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks - Laal Singh Chaddha - experienced a shocking drop in attendance. On August 12,, the movie brought in almost ₹7 crore. The movie's domestic box office take after two days will be close to ₹19 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On its second day in theatres, the official remake of Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks - Laal Singh Chaddha - experienced a shocking drop in attendance. On August 12,, the movie brought in almost ₹7 crore. The movie's domestic box office take after two days will be close to ₹19 crore.
With day one receipts of ₹12 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha had the third-best start for a Bollywood movie in 2022. It competed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.
With day one receipts of ₹12 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha had the third-best start for a Bollywood movie in 2022. It competed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.
The August 12 box office for the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L. Rai, dropped by almost 25%, according to early estimates. Raksha Bandhan has brought in between ₹5.65 and ₹6.25 crore, bringing the two-day total to ₹14 crore. With the exception of some populous regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the receipts have actually increased due to Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the movie's performance has decreased nationwide.
The August 12 box office for the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L. Rai, dropped by almost 25%, according to early estimates. Raksha Bandhan has brought in between ₹5.65 and ₹6.25 crore, bringing the two-day total to ₹14 crore. With the exception of some populous regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the receipts have actually increased due to Raksha Bandhan celebrations, the movie's performance has decreased nationwide.
Forrest Gump's official Hindi adaptation Laal Singh Chaddha has been written by renowned actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Superstar alumnus Advait Chandan.
Forrest Gump's official Hindi adaptation Laal Singh Chaddha has been written by renowned actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Secret Superstar alumnus Advait Chandan.
Laal, a slow learner but kindhearted guy, recounts the important occasions in his life, many of which coincide with well-known events in Indian history. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.
Laal, a slow learner but kindhearted guy, recounts the important occasions in his life, many of which coincide with well-known events in Indian history. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.
Additionally playing important roles in the film are Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Both veteran actress Kamini Kaushal and superstar Shah Rukh Khan make cameo appearances.
Additionally playing important roles in the film are Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Both veteran actress Kamini Kaushal and superstar Shah Rukh Khan make cameo appearances.
Raksha Bandhan's lifetime collection may be comparable to Laal Singh Chaddha in the long run even though both movies may seem to have similar results on the verdict front. Few people would have imagined that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan would end up with comparable numbers. The trailers of both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews. While some found it audacious to do a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks classic, some considered it unacceptable to see a lenient view on issues like dowry in Akshay Kumar’s movie.
Raksha Bandhan's lifetime collection may be comparable to Laal Singh Chaddha in the long run even though both movies may seem to have similar results on the verdict front. Few people would have imagined that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan would end up with comparable numbers. The trailers of both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews. While some found it audacious to do a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks classic, some considered it unacceptable to see a lenient view on issues like dowry in Akshay Kumar’s movie.