Laal Singh Chaddha Day 6 box office collection: Movie earns ₹2 cr, a sharp 75% drop in earnings1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha faced a major blow with the numbers coming down on Tuesday, the first working day since the movie was released. In the first 5 days, the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump earned ₹45.83 crore, but on Tuesday, the movie earned ₹2 crore.