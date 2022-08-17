OPEN APP
Laal Singh Chaddha Day 6 box office collection: Movie earns 2 cr, a sharp 75% drop in earnings
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha faced a major blow with the numbers coming down on Tuesday, the first working day since the movie was released. In the first 5 days, the Bollywood adaptation of Forrest Gump earned 45.83 crore, but on Tuesday, the movie earned 2 crore.

On Tuesday, film critic Taran Adarsh said that the film has been ‘rejected’ and could not benefit from the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays.

He tweeted, sharing the collections for the first five day, “Laal Singh Chaddha is rejected... #LSC five-day total is lower than day 1 total of Thugs Of Hindostan [ 50.75 crore; Hindi version], do the math... Thursday 11.70 crore [Raksha Bandhan], Friday 7.26 crore, Saturday 9 crore, Sunday 10 crore, Monday 7.87 crore [Independence Day]. Total: 45.83 crore. India biz (business).

Boxofficeindia.com said the collection of the film and stated that it is not negativity, but content which is the reason for the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. “No film if it is good or even average drops like this just because of some external factor," the report read.

Amir Khan returned to the big screen after 3 years with this movie. His last movie Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the Box Office after opening big in the first week. After opening at over 50 crore, it had collected 4.35 crore on day 6.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie faced criticism even before it was released. A section of people had asked for boycott the film, while some alleged that the movie portrayed Indian Army in bad light and hurt religious sentiments

(With inputs from agencies)

 

