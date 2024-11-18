New Delhi: The debate on laboratory-grown meat, dairy, and egg products may soon be settled, with the issue reaching India’s apex food regulator, three people aware of the development said. The development comes in the backdrop of concerns about public health, food security and ecological sustainability.

While the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has put in place a regulatory framework for plant-based protein products, manufacturers and sellers of fermentation-derived and cultivated protein products have been operating in a regulatory void.

A representation has been made by former Union minister Maneka Gandhi’s People for Animals-Public Policy Foundation (PAPPF) to FSSAI for framing regulations, according to a 13 November communication to FSSAI reviewed by Mint.

“We have asked FSSAI to make standards," Gandhi said in an emailed response to Mint's queries.

“We have received presentation on cellular meat from them," an FSSAI official confirmed, requesting anonymity. Any decision by the food regulator would help decide the trajectory of fermentation-derived and cultivated meat, dairy, and egg products in the country.

The development assumes significance given that India is home to more than 15 companies focused on cultivated meat and fermentation-derived smart protein products, with several Indian start-ups planning to take these products to the market and planning to apply for regulatory approvals.

This also comes at a time of growing interest from global firms in this space in India, even as the US, the EU, Singapore and Israel issue regulations for cultivated and fermentation-derived proteins.

“About 8 years ago, the union ministry of health and family welfare had initiated a project to make cellular meat," Gandhi said in her emailed response. “The project was given to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad. All over the world, dozens of companies have started making cellular meat and milk, and it is on sale in Singapore and in many other places. The advantage of this meat is that meat eaters can eat real meat free from animal cruelty and disease free."

Queries emailed to FSSAI remained unanswered till press time.

Globally, these products fall under the category of ‘alternative proteins’. In India, they are referred to as ‘smart proteins’, and can be produced with less land, water, and energy, and emit fewer emissions than animal-based products. Smart proteins are also free of antibiotics, which reduces the risk of zoonotic disease.

Mixed response

Experts said that lab-grown meat could capture 10-15% of the traditional animal meat industry's market share. However, it may not sustain in the long run.

“There is scope for lab-grown meat in India, as the new generation appears to have a sense of awareness regarding it," said Deepak Chavan, a senior poultry and farming analyst, adding that China and the US have taken the lead in lab-grown meat, while India lags behind.

“Considering the prevalence of protein malnutrition among Indians and the challenges in the growth of plant-based and animal-based protein industries, the lab-grown meat industry shows significant potential for growth in the future," Chavan said.

On the other hand, Suresh Chitturi, managing director of Srinivasa Farms said cellular meat may not be successful in India.

“The point is that many of these claims which these people are making about lab-grown meat is not fulfilled, particularly, the environmental impact," Chitturi said, adding that no country has been able to scale up production at a mass scale.

“People who don’t want to eat meat will also not think of eating meat-like products," Chitturi added. “The product may give similar taste and texture but not the nutrition. However, people who are meat eaters may give it a try but not continue it for long."

Kiran Ahuja, manager of vegan projects at animal rights organization PETA India said that lab-grown meat is a promising futuristic idea that could save billions of animals’ lives with meat created from cells in a laboratory rather than slaughtered animals.

“Lab-grown meat is safe as it is cultivated in a sterile and controlled environment, unlike meat from terrified, slaughtered animals," Ahuja said. Mentioning that cultured meat could help end pandemics, she said that traditional meat production exposes humans to unsanitary conditions and creates enabling environment for bacteria and zoonotic diseases to grow.

“SARS, bird flu, swine flu and, likely, covid-19 have links to the treatment of animals used for food, demonstrating the serious public health risks posed by these practices," she added.

What PAPPF said

In the communication to FSSAI, PAPPF trustee and member secretary Gauri Maulekhi said, “In India, where the balance between urbanization, rising food and protein demands, public health concerns, and ecological sustainability is delicate, fermentation-derived and cultivated products present a timely and promising solution."

Maulekhi added in the communication that despite their growing relevance, fermentation-derived and cultivated products face several regulatory challenges that limit their potential in India. “Indian companies need guidelines on regulatory requirements, particularly for cultivated meat," the communication said.

Last month, PAPPF hosted an event in New Delhi to showcase such products to the CEO of FSSAI and industry stakeholders. “The lab-grown meat are cultivated from animal tissues in laboratory without slaughtering of animals. India has an opportunity to be the leader in cultivated meat. It is sustainable and will meet the smart protein goals," Maulekhi told Mint.

Indian meat market

The issue assumes significance as India has the world’s largest livestock population. The country is the largest producer of buffalo meat, second largest producer of goat meat, and ranks fifth in poultry meat production, according to the ministry of animal husbandry and dairying.

Data from the ministry showed that in 2022-23, India produced around 2.1 million tonnes of cattle, 13.6 million tonnes buffaloes, 73.7 million tonnes sheep, 9.3 million tonnes pigs and 331.5 million poultry meat.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, India's exports of animal products in 2023-24 was worth $4.5 billion, which included buffalo meat worth $3.7 billion, poultry meat worth $184.58 million, and sheep or goat meat of $77.68 million.

Puja Das contributed to this story