“About 8 years ago, the union ministry of health and family welfare had initiated a project to make cellular meat," Gandhi said in her emailed response. “The project was given to the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad. All over the world, dozens of companies have started making cellular meat and milk, and it is on sale in Singapore and in many other places. The advantage of this meat is that meat eaters can eat real meat free from animal cruelty and disease free."