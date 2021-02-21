Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal

Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 05:35 AM IST
Piyush Goyal has called for embarking on Mission 'one nation one standard' and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards.
New Delhi : Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has called for embarking on Mission 'one nation one standard' and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards.
Reviewing the work of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Goyal said the strength and character of a nation are often exemplified by the standards it sets for the quality of its products and services and it is time for India to settle for nothing less than the best.
Trump to speak at conservative meet in first post-White House appearance1 min read . 07:11 AM IST
The two hours that nearly destroyed Texas’s electric grid9 min read . 06:58 AM IST
After vaccinating 4.25 million people, Israel health ministry says Pfizer Covid-19 jab 95.8% effective2 min read . 06:58 AM IST
Britain to offer all adults a COVID-19 vaccine by end of July1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
According to an official release on Saturday, he said lab testing in India should be of world standards and modern equipment and latest technologies should be used.
The minister said that BIS should explore international partnerships and associations to achieve synergy in the field.
He said that "gap analysis" of BIS and government labs be taken up on a priority basis as well. In management parlance, gap analysis refers to the comparison of actual performance with potential or desired performance.
Referring to the issue of different institutions and PSUs having a variety of non-uniform standards, he said that effort should be made to merge different standards under one standard as much as possible.
The minister said that industry should be invited for more dialogue, participation and collaboration in the mission of 'one nation one standard'.
He said the process of granting certification should be kept as simple as possible and duplication of work should be avoided.
New PF tax rules from April: How it will impact you1 min read . 20 Feb 2021
Travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala? Rules you should know1 min read . 20 Feb 2021
Prince Charles visits his father Philip in hospital1 min read . 20 Feb 2021
At Niti Aayog meet, development was key agenda: Rajiv Kumar1 min read . 06:34 AM IST
"We should aim to be the world leader in having maximum industrial products under Indian standards and no one should feel the need to go abroad to get quality certification," he said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.