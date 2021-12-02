GSK says tests indicate antibody drug works against Omicron variant

In a major boost to the treatment against fast spreading and heavily mutated new coronavirus variant Omicron, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) today said clinical data from tests indicate antibody drug works against the variant.

GSK, which is developing the Covid-19 antibody-based therapy with US partner Vir, said "Preclinical data demonstrate sotrovimab, authorised in multiple countries around the world, retains activity against all tested variants of concern, including key mutations of Omicron."

Sotrovimab is an investigational monoclonal antibody that retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron variant, including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab.

"These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found in Omicron. To date, sotrovimab has demonstrated ongoing activity against all tested variants of concern and interest defined by the World Health Organization (WHO)," a GSK statement said.

The tests are continuing to confirm the results against all of the Omicron mutations, with an update expected by the end of the year.

The antibody is designed to latch on to the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus, but Omicron has been found to have an unusually high amount of mutations on that protein.

“Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind," said Vir Chief Executive George Scangos, adding that the drug was targeting a region of the spike protein that was highly unlikely to mutate.

Separately, Britain's drug regulator on Thursday approved sotrovimab, also known under the brand name Xevudy, for people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended use of Xevudy as soon as possible and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Sotrovimab is based on monoclonal antibodies, which are lab-made versions of the natural antibodies the body generates to fight off an infection. Similar products are offered or being developed by Eli Lilly, Regeneron and AstraZeneca.

Regeneron on Tuesday said that lab tests and computer modelling suggest that Covid-19 antibody drugs including Regeneron's would have reduced efficacy against the Omicron variant.

(With inputs from agencies)

