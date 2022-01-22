Labelling cosmetics as veg, non-veg cannot be mandatory: CDSCO tells Delhi HC

The CDSCO’s affidavit was in response to a plea by Ram Gau Raksha Dal, a non-governmental trust, which sought labelling the products, including food items and cosmetics as vegetarian or non-vegetarian, not only on the basis of its ingredients but also on the substance used in the manufacturing process. The petition, filed through advocate Rajat Aneja, said that it is the fundamental right of any citizen to know whether or not the food they consume, cosmetics and perfumes they use, clothes/garments they wear, contain, or are manufactured by using, components or parts derived from the body of an animal.