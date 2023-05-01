Labor Day: Importance of mental health support in the workplace3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:31 AM IST
International Workers' Day: Companies can improve employee performance by implementing mental health policies in the workspace.
Nowadays, mental health has become the topmost priority for all engineers in the workspace. It's no longer nice to have but a necessity. Hence, providing mental health solutions to their employees to thrive is the first step. Employers can offer mental health programs at the workplace.
