Nowadays, mental health has become the topmost priority for all engineers in the workspace. It's no longer nice to have but a necessity. Hence, providing mental health solutions to their employees to thrive is the first step. Employers can offer mental health programs at the workplace.

On the occasion of Labor Day or International Workers' Day, Livemint interacted with the founders or CEOs of some organizations about how companies can provide mental health support to their employees.

1) Vinet Kumar, CEO & Founder, ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt Ltd

He said that promoting mental health awareness and support in the workplace can have numerous benefits, such as improved employee engagement, reduced absenteeism and turnover rates, and enhanced productivity and creativity, and companies can create a work environment that is conducive to better physical and mental health and encourages employees to be their best selves.

“We have also been awarded the “Great Place to work" 4 times in a row and ‘Best Workplace for Women" 3 times in a row which further justifies our commitment to our employees’ mental well-being. We believe that workplace stress and burnout are common issues that can significantly affect employee productivity, job satisfaction, and mental health," Kumar said.

2) Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO, PM Relocations

The PM Relocations CEO said that companies should create a work environment that fosters positivity, respect, and openness. “Encourage a culture of empathy and understanding, where employees feel comfortable discussing mental health issues without fear of stigma or discrimination."

She stated that the organizations can also offer mental health benefits such as counseling services, employee assistance programs, and access to mental health professionals.

"Offer flexible work arrangements such as telecommuting, flexible schedules, and time off for mental health reasons. This can help employees better manage their work-life balance and reduce stress," Bhargava added.

3) Ayush Jindal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scoreme Solutions Pvt Ltd

"Research shows that addressing mental health in the workplace not only benefits employees but also positively impacts the organization's bottom line. Promoting employee well-being can lead to lower healthcare costs, decreased absenteeism, and higher job satisfaction and retention rates," Jindal said.

He asserted that employers in India need to accelerate implementing mental health support programs that prioritize early intervention and prevention, destigmatize mental health issues, and provide ongoing support to employees.

4) Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Micro-fin

"Investing in mental health support not only benefits individual employees, but also creates a positive and supportive company culture, leading to a happier and more successful workplace for all. The company can include stress free sessions for employees like inviting music artists, storytellers, psychologists, creating engaging activities or sessions," Sayeed said.

5) Navneet Singh, CEO and Founder of Avsar

“Providing services like counseling, mental health days, and flexible work schedules, businesses may help their employees and raise awareness about mental health issues. Making mental health a priority and eradicating the stigma associated with mental health problems are critical. Employers may raise workplace morale, increase retention rates, and boost productivity by supporting mental health initiatives and investing in employee well-being."