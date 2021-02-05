Labour bureau to conduct four national surveys to capture jobs growth

NEW DELHI : The Union government will conduct four national surveys to capture the jobs growth including one in the transport sector, and offer insights into the life of migrants, the labour and employment ministry informed the parliament on Friday.

While two independent surveys will gauge the status of migrant workers and domestic workers in the covid-19 recovery phase, one will be on job created by the transport sector and its potential in future employment generation, and another will be done to capture jobs created by professionals.

According to a written answer in the Rajya Sabha, which is now available in its website, the labour ministry has informed that the “labour bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been entrusted with the task of conducting the following four All-India surveys : (i) All India Survey on Migrant workers, (ii) All India Survey on Domestic workers, (iii) All India Survey on employment generated by Professionals, and (iv) All India Survey on employment generated in the Transport sector".

It further informed that an expert group has already been constituted by the government to examine and “finalize the schedules, sampling design and other technical details of all the aforesaid surveys being conducted by Labour Bureau".

A labour ministry official, who declined to be named, said the surveys are expected to start by April and completed within six months. “This will help in formulating enabling policy for migrants and domestic workers".

Besides, the official said individual professionals and transport sector employers are good creators and a survey on each of them will help in getting broader sense of employment generation in India and more so at a time the economy is recovering slowly from a recession. Mint first reported in October that the ministry is set to count jobs created by professionals like doctors, lawyers and charted accountants among others.

Job creation has been a constant worry in India in recent years as employment generation has not kept pace with the growth in the labour market. The country has also witnessed large-scale unemployment over the past few months. Unemployment had almost touched 24% in April-May 2020. The business loss that came as a fallout of the covid-19 pandemic also led to millions of workers in formal and informal sectors facing income loss. The Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in the parliament on 29 Jan has also warned that all jobs lost due to covid-19 may not come back and instead of falling into low wage trap, a concerted effort is needed to create decent jobs.

