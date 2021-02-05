Labour bureau to conduct four national surveys to capture jobs growth

Job creation has been a constant worry in India in recent years as employment generation has not kept pace with the growth in the labour market. The country has also witnessed large-scale unemployment over the past few months. Unemployment had almost touched 24% in April-May 2020. The business loss that came as a fallout of the covid-19 pandemic also led to millions of workers in formal and informal sectors facing income loss. The Economic Survey 2020-21 presented in the parliament on 29 Jan has also warned that all jobs lost due to covid-19 may not come back and instead of falling into low wage trap, a concerted effort is needed to create decent jobs.