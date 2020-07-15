Labour, home committees set to discuss fallout of the pandemic today

The return of some migrant labourers to cities may also be discussed at the meeting. “We want to know if there is an estimate on the number of migrant labourers in the country and what is the estimate on the number of migrant labourers who returned to their villages during the lockdown. When economic activity is starting again, we want to know what steps are the state governments taking when labourers leave their home states and reach the state where they are employed. Is there a mechanism to record how many labourers are going to which state? How will state governments work for migrant labourers if they do not how many labourers have gone to which state?"