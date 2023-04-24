Labour minister launches new features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

Labour minister launches new features on eShram portal for unorganised workers1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The new features include connecting eShram registered workers with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension schemes, digital skilling, and states’ schemes through the eShram portal
New Delhi: Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features on the eShram portal aimed at enhancing its utility for unorganised workers in Delhi.
