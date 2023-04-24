Labour minister launches new features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

New Delhi: Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features on the eShram portal aimed at enhancing its utility for unorganised workers in Delhi.

The new features include connecting eShram registered workers with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension schemes, digital skilling, and states’ schemes through the eShram portal. A feature has also been added to capture family details of migrant workers to provide child education and women-centric schemes to migrant workers who have migrated with their families.

Additionally, a new feature has been added to share data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board to ensure their registration and access to schemes meant for them.

The ministry has also launched a Data Sharing Portal to share eShram beneficiaries’ data with state and UT governments securely for the targeted implementation of social security and welfare schemes for unorganised workers registered on eShram. Over 28.87 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal since its launch on 26 August 2021.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched eShram portal on 26 August 2021 to create a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers which is seeded with Aadhaar.