Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar's wife, 6 family members test Covid positive

Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Saturday said that his wife and six other family members have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The 71-year-old minister, who is the parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, too underwent test for coronavirus and his report came negative.

The 71-year-old minister, who is the parliamentarian from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, too underwent test for coronavirus and his report came negative.

Speaking to reporters, Gangwar said that his family members had recently gone to Delhi where they contracted the infection.

All of them have been admitted to the ESI Hospital in Faridabad, according to reports.

The cook of the family has also taken ill and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure, he said.

The union labour and employment minister said some officials of his ministry have also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, India today recorded 48,268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 81,37,119.

As per the Union health ministry, 551 new deaths were reported on Friday. The country's toll now stands at 1,21,641.

There are now 5,82,649 active Covid-19 cases in India after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are at 74,32,829 with 59,454 new discharges in a day.

With agency inputs