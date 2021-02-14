Labour Ministry finalises job rules under 4 codes, reform to be a reality soon

Earlier on February 8, 2021, Chandra had said in a press conference, "Rule-making process is already underway and likely to be completed in the coming week. All stakeholders are also consulted in the framing of rules. This ministry would soon be in a position to bring into force the four Codes, viz., Code on Wages, Industrial Relations, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) and Social Security Codes."