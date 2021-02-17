Subscribe
Home >News >India >Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow
Labour ministry to set the ball rolling on five jobs surveys tomorrow

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The objectives of the survey on migrants will 'estimate the number of migrant workers in India and also to collect information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions'

The union labour ministry will roll out the process to conduct five all Indian surveys on jobs to capture the job creation potential and impact of the covid-19 on some of the segments of workers like migrants.

On Thursday, Labour minister Santosh Gangwar and labour secretary Apurva Chandra will release details of the surveys and the necessary technology backbone at Labour Bureau office in Chandigarh.

These five surveys being undertaken by Labour Bureau are – “All India Survey on Migrant workers; All India survey on Domestic Workers; All India survey on employment generated by Professionals, All India survey on employment generated in Transport Sector and All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey".

The objective of the survey on domestic workers (DW) would be to estimate the proportion of DW in the workforce by major states and all-India and percentage distribution of these DWs / households that employ them by important socio-demographic key characteristics, the labour ministry said.

The objectives of the survey on migrants will “estimate the number of migrant workers in India and also to collect information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions"

Similarly, the one on professionals has a twofold objective – “to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country and to capture the employment generated by these professionals". The objective of the survey on employment generated in the transport sector is to assess the employment generated in the transportation sector including some taxi aggregators.

And the All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey will measure the relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in the sizeable segment of non-farm economy covering eight important sectors.

The survey findings will be available in the next seven to eight months including six months of fieldwork to be carried out by the labour bureau.

