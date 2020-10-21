Labour panel questions investments from EPF corpus during coronavirus pandemic

“Investments were made from EPF corpus in the month of March when it was known that situation was gloomy yet investments were made in equity and debt instruments, mainly in equity. Questions have been raised why the concerned authorities went ahead with the investment when it was in know that economic situation was not favourable. What was the need? We are not satisfied with the oral replies of representatives of ministry of labour and that is why we have asked them to send us the replies in writing," said a person in the know of development.