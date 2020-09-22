Labour reform gets a leg up, Lok Sabha passes three labour codes

“The codes provides exemplary flexibility to industries. Put together it will take away job and wage security and promote fixed term employment unhindered. Their right to strike and bargain has been curtailed and now they will be at the mercy of employers and if their over expectations of their employers are not met, their job loss will be quicker," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist, adding that fixed term employment as defined in the codes will make cotractualisation of work a normal activities.