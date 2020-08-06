Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Labourer finds diamonds worth 35 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Panna mine
(representative image)

Labourer finds diamonds worth 35 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Panna mine

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST PTI

  • The labourer has deposited the stones at the district diamond office and they will be auctioned as per government rules
  • After deducting 12% tax, the labourer will get the remaining 88% of the sale proceeds, the official said

Panna: A labourer became a millionaire overnight when he unearthed three diamonds worth 30 lakh to 35 lakh at a diamond mine in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Thursday.

Panna: A labourer became a millionaire overnight when he unearthed three diamonds worth 30 lakh to 35 lakh at a diamond mine in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior official said on Thursday.

While digging a shallow mine, the labourer, identified only as Subal, found three diamonds with net weight of 7.5 carat, Panna district's diamond officer R K Pandey said.

While digging a shallow mine, the labourer, identified only as Subal, found three diamonds with net weight of 7.5 carat, Panna district's diamond officer R K Pandey said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Experts have valued the precious stones at anywhere between 30 lakh to 35 lakh.

The labourer has deposited the stones at the district diamond office and they will be auctioned as per government rules, Pandey said.

After deducting 12 per cent tax, Subal will get the remaining 88 per cent of the sale proceeds, the official said.

A few days ago, another labourer had managed to find a 10.69 carat diamond from one of the mines in Panna in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

Panna, otherwise located in a backward region, is world famous for its diamond mines.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated