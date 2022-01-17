Laburnum House in south Mumbai sells for 93 crore

BENGALURU: Laburnum House, a four-storey building in south Mumbai’s Laburnum Road, has been bought by Chandler & Price (India) Pvt Ltd for ₹93 crore. The 9375 sq ft building, which has seven car parks, was registered last month, according to documents accessed by Zapkey, which aggregates publicly available property registration data.

The ground-plus-three storey property has been sold by the Amersey family, which lived there for decades, with members now moving to separate homes.

Laburnum Road falls under the Gamdevi heritage precinct, and is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Mumbai.

Krishna Patel, director, Chandler & Price, in an emailed response confirmed the transaction.

“Inaya Living, one of C&P’s brands, develops uber-luxe properties and typically only bungalow formats. This property shall be constructed for the personal use of the directors and their family of Chandler & Price (India) Ltd. We are confident to bring in much more charm into Laburnum Road than even before, with the magic Inaya Living creates in its developments," Patel said.

Patel is also the chairman and managing director of Nesco.

During the course of the covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in demand in the country’s property market, especially the luxury homes segment. Low interest rates, developer discounts and offers, favourable government policies (stamp duty cuts in Maharashtra) contributed to the momentum.

“Large ticket, HNI (high networth) transactions have been happening and will continue to happen. It is a buyers’ market and is a good time to buy. Most deals in the luxury segment particularly are happening at sub-market prices," said Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director, Liases Foras Real Estate Research & Rating Pvt Ltd.

During January-September 2021, share of luxury sales went up considerably. As per Anarock, the first three quarters saw total sales of 1,45,650 housing units across the top seven cities, of which luxury sales’ share was 12%. In the pre-covid year of 2019, of the total sales of 2.61 lakh units, the share of luxury housing sales was around 7%.

