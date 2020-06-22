LAC face-off: India, China corps commanders hold talks for nearly 11 hours

LAC face-off: India, China corps commanders hold talks for nearly 11 hours1 min read . 22 Jun 2020
This is the second meeting between corps commanders since 6 June
NEW DELHI: Talks between senior military commanders of India and China on de-escalating simmering tensions along their border ended late Monday after nearly 11 hours of discussions, a person familiar with the matter said.
The dialogue between Lt General Harinder Singh, who heads the Leh-based 14 Corps and Major General Lin Liu, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District of the People’s Liberation Army of China lasted till past 10:30 pm Monday, the person cited above said.
No details of how this round proceeded were immediately available. The aim of the talks was to salvage agreements reached on 6 June between the two men that included a pull back on deployed troops as well. Major general ranked officers were to discuss the details of pull back and deescalation. But a violent faceoff between the two sides on 15 June left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured.
Monday’s talks came even as India and China were also preparing for a round of diplomatic talks to reduce tensions that had spiralled after the 15 June faceoff. Talks at the level of senior diplomats was expected later this week.
