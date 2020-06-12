LAC: Rajnath Singh held a meeting with CDS and three services chiefs

NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting to take stock on the situation along the India-China border where tensions have flared up at multiple points straining ties between the two countries.

Those who attended the meeting included the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, and the three services chiefs, a person aware of the development said but did not give any details.

The meeting comes as India and China were holding a series of talks at the military and diplomatic levels to de- escalate tensions after both sides pulled back a small number of troops from three areas of four areas in Ladakh.This came after talks between top military commanders of the two countries in Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The two sides were to hold talks over 10 days starting on Wednesday to defuse tensions and pull back troops further. These talks were to happen at the level of major generals, brigadiers and colonels.

One round of talks – at the level of major generals -- took place on Wednesday on the Indian side of the LAC. A second round of talks again at the level of major generals took place on Friday. No details of the talks were immediately known.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via