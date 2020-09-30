LAC tensions: India, China discuss ways to implement 5-point action plan

NEW DELHI: Diplomats from India and China are currently discussing ways to implement a five-point agreement reached earlier this month by the foreign ministers of the two countries to cool border tensions, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a Twitter post by the state-backed Global Times, “#China and #India are meeting on the consultation and coordination mechanism on the border issue. The meeting is focused on implementing the 5-point consensus that foreign ministers of the two sides reached in Moscow to de-escalate border tensions."

The meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs on Wednesday comes more than a month after it last met on 20 August. That was when the two sides were seen as unable to bridge differences on the disengagement of the two militaries.

“Currently, China and India are holding the 19th meeting of the WMCC on border affairs. The main topics (being) discussed are how to implement the five-point consensus reached in Moscow (on September 10) by the two foreign ministers to resolve outstanding issues on the ground and to ease the situation along the border," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin was quoted as saying by media reports.

The WMCC meeting is being co-chaired by joint secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava of the external affairs ministry and Hong Liang, director general of the boundary and oceanic department of China’s foreign ministry.

In the meeting of the two foreign ministers --S Jaishankar of India and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi -- on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow on September 10, the two countries had said they would continue dialogue aimed at quick disengagement, ensuring proper distance between troops of the two sides and easing tensions, besides abiding by all agreements on border management.

The two ministers had also agreed to work out new confidence building measures once the current tensions were managed.

On Tuesday, the dispute between India and China on the LAC took a new turn when Beijing said that it goes by a 1959 claim line which it’s then premier Chou Enlai had talked of in a letter to then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. India in its statement on Tuesday rejected the 1959 LAC stating that China had in pacts signed with New Delhi from 1993 to 2005 not spoken of the 1959 LAC.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via