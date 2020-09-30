LAC tensions: India, China discuss ways to implement 5-point action plan

On Tuesday, the dispute between India and China on the LAC took a new turn when Beijing said that it goes by a 1959 claim line which it’s then premier Chou Enlai had talked of in a letter to then Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. India in its statement on Tuesday rejected the 1959 LAC stating that China had in pacts signed with New Delhi from 1993 to 2005 not spoken of the 1959 LAC.