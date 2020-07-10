Lack of air pollution data puts Indians at environmental health risk

The data is used for a wide variety of applications from air quality forecasts by NASA scientists to platforms communicating air quality in India and data-driven media reports by the general public. “51% of countries (109 of 212), in which 1.4 billion people live, do not produce publicly-available air quality data despite it being called “the greatest environmental risk to health" by the WHO. They are also thought to be some of the worst countries for outdoor air pollution, which leads to 4.2 million deaths every year, with 90% of deaths in low- and middle-income countries," the report said.