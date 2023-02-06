Lack of dignity for labour causing unemployment: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to people chasing jobs
Mohan Bhagwat added that no work can be labelled as big or small as it is done for the society.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×